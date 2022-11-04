0
04/11/2022
23/11/2022: Women Mean Business 2022 | The Telegraph

While many of us face challenges on the road ahead, championing female-led businesses and women in work is more important than ever.

How do we prepare for what’s to come? What plans should we put in place to protect our livelihoods and future-proof our hard-earned careers?

This year’s Women Mean Business event brings together some of the biggest names from the worlds of finance, tech, beauty – and beyond. Enjoy a jam-packed agenda, filled with panel discussions, “fireside chats” and insightful seminars.

Network with senior business leaders, investors and inspiring founders. Plus, listen live as key industry figures share valuable advice on starting your own company and keeping your business goals on track when facing uncertainty.

REGISTER HERE

 

