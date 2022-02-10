0
10/02/2022

24/02/2022: Morgan Stanley Experienced Professionals Program | Banking & Capital Markets Insights Event

Morgan Stanley Experienced Professionals ProgramHave you ever considered a job in Banking? Do you have strong analytical or project management skills, excellent communication capabilities, a genuine intellectual curiosity and a strong work ethic?

Then Morgan Stanley’s Experienced Professionals Program could be for you. Open to people from all industries, and not requiring prior financial services experience, you will be provided with training and ongoing support to develop professional knowledge and skills to be a success in your new role in Investment Banking or Global Capital Markets at the firm.

Want to learn more? Join us on February 24th at our dedicated Investment Banking and Global Capital Markets Insights Event to:

  • Gain an overview of the Morgan Stanley Experienced Professionals Program, the roles available, and learn more about the application process
  • Get a behind the scenes look into Investment Banking & Global Capital Markets and meet some of our team who are making an impact every day
  • Discover the culture at Morgan Stanley, learn more about the firm and understand our commitment to diversity & inclusion, plus hear first-hand what a career in Investment Banking & Global Capital Markets has to offer
