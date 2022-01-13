24/02/22: Furthering transgender inclusion in the workplace

Kaleidoscope LGBT+ Staff and Postgraduate group are proud to present this research event for LGBT+ History Month 2022.

There remains a significant knowledge gap in HR management regarding the inclusion of transgender workers. Join Kaleidoscope and Dr Fletcher to look at his new research into trans allyship in the workplace. You can read the full article here.

This event is open to all, including staff, students and the public.

This event will be hosted on Microsoft Teams. You do not need a Teams account to access the event. You will be sent a link to attend the event the day before, with a reminder one hour before the event.

If you have any questions please email [email protected]

Speaker profile

Dr Luke Fletcher joined the University of Bath School of Management in December 2020 as an Associate Professor in Human Resource Management, having previously worked at Aston Business School, Aston University.

Luke’s research centres around the psychological experiences of work, particularly focusing on aspects connected to engagement, meaningfulness, and authenticity. He has started to connect these topics with LGBT+ inclusion in the workplace, and is hoping to do work on allyship in the future.