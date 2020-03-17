24/03/2020: WeAreVirtual: Remote Working – Surviving & Thriving Webinar | Mairi McHaffie

In the currently climate we all need to adapt and change.

Many of us work from home on a regular bias and have built strategies and working patterns that help us to succeed. Working from home can be great, but as lack of social contact increases our ability to self manage and stay positive will be the differentiator in how thrive.

What the talk will cover?

Manage the challenges of working remotely, individually and as part of a virtual team

Building an effective environment, routine, time and exercise

Implement quick wins to help you stay focussed

Explore ways that virtual teams can become high performing

Making a positive impact in virtual meetings

Managing motivation, stress and resilience

About Mairi

Mairi is a Personal Impact Expert and CEO of Scene Change Creative Consultants Ltd, global providers of bespoke people development initiatives across the sectors. Founder of the UK Houses of Parliament cross sector Mentoring Programme, Storytelling Expert for the European Women In Leadership Programme at Coca Cola and founder if the Graduate Professional Consultant Programme for Oracle.

Mairi specialises in face to face and online coaching sessions on Communication Skills, Resilience, Confidence and Body Language, Impact and Influencing, Presentation Skills, Coaching, Managing People Through Change, Unconscious Bias, Emotional Intelligence and delivers high level role-play sessions on Client Relationship Building – enabling delegates to credentialise themselves and their firm and confidently position themselves as a trusted advisor.

As a trained professional actress and BBC TV presenter, Mairi uses her skills to enable individuals and groups to communicate and present better, increase visibility and align personal branding to organisational values. She is passionate about helping others to unleash and harness their confidence, supporting them to step out of their comfort zones, move past barriers and be the best expression of themselves. As a motivational speaker she gives practical sessions on confidence and influencing skills combining her theatrical training with modern business psychology.

Mairi has been a judge on the BBC Apprentice Final as part of a team of business experts and is a judge for the prestigious WeAreTheCity.Com Rising Stars Awards for pipeline talent across. She is a mother of two young boys, a School Governor and occasionally dabbles in stand-up comedy