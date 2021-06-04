24/06/2021: Celebrating Pride & Being an Ally with Under the Rainbow | Iconic Offices

Join Gillian and Dermot of Under the Rainbow to celebrate Pride. For the Irish LGBTQ+ community, June has become the traditional month to commence the Pride celebrations. We will talk about the history of Pride, why we have Pride and a little bit of a story about the LGBTQ+ journey in Ireland. We will be touching on LGBTQ+ emotional and mental well-being, how you can celebrate Pride during Covid-19 and what you can do to be an ally to your friends and colleagues.

Both presenters Gillian Fagan and Dermot McCarthy are part of the Irish LGBTQ+ Community and have previously worked within the corporate sector before becoming directors of the LGBTQ+ lead, Diversity and Inclusion training company, Under the Rainbow. Between them both they have gained vast amounts of experience of LGBTQ+ culture at work, and how to best support LGBTQ+ friends and colleagues. Furthermore,­­ they are both accredited psychotherapists with the Irish Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP), and within their therapy rooms see the current daily struggles the queer community and the importance of inclusion and allyship. The presentation will be a very informative and engaging talk, providing a deeper understanding of what it is like to be LGBTQ+ in modern Ireland.

