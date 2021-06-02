0
02/06/2021

24/06/2021: Great Change; Great Women: Episode 4 – Ali Knowles | Microlink

Great Change, Great Women series 2

After a successful series one we continue our disability, accessibility and inclusion discussions on our Great change; Great Women series 2 webinar starting on June 3rd 2021.

We have some really great speakers who will discuss topics ranging on the benefits of menopause networks, digital accessibility, innovative coaching within education and how disability is now firmly on the board agenda of over 500 of the world’s most famous organisations. It promises to be thought- provoking and insightful as always and we invite all our attendees to ask any Ali Knowlesburning questions towards the end of each session in the Q&A.

Ali is a practising emotional therapist, author of the Ollie and his Super Powers series of books, public speaker, NLP trainer and creator of the Ollie Model. Ali’s strength is the unique way she views the world and her instinctive ability to empower children and parents to find the solutions from within.

BOOK NOW

 

