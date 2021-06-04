24/06/2021: LGBT+ Wellbeing Group | University of Plymouth

A chance for all LGBT+ students, or those with initial questions about sexuality or gender identity to gather online via Zoom and address some of the specific issues that are impacting on their wellbeing and to feel heard.

The group will run every week at the same time and will be facilitated by LGBT+ identifying members of staff and facilitators. The group aims to provide a safe space for students to discuss some of their problems and share ways of coping during ever-changing uncertain times.

This will be a supportive and non-judgemental atmosphere and topics raised by the group will be sensitively held by the group. We ask for confidentiality in the group, you don’t have to be ‘out’ or claim an identity to attend. The group will last 60 minutes and run at the same time every week.

