24/06/2022: BEYOUROWN – Women Who Lead Lunch

Please join us at the BEYOUROWN Women Who Lead Lunch for an inspirational workshop/lunch amongst other many of our like-minded ambitious community of women who are passionate about making impactful changes within their industry. So get ready to be inspired and empowered to take yourself to the next level with the support of our leading ladies.

The event will be hired to privately by Forbes 30 under 30 honouree Samanah Duran at the prestigious Megans Kings Road 571 King’s Road, Fulham London, SW6 2EB,

More about our BEYOUROWN

Since its launch in 2016, BEYOUROWN has been on a mission to lead women with a vision. BEYOUROWN is a digital media & news company dedicated to inspiring women in business. Led by founder, CEO & contributing editor, Samanah Duran, BEYOUROWN’s rapid growth & evolution is down to continuously delivering a fresh perspective from a wide community of the most affluential, influential and entrepreneurial game-changing women of today.