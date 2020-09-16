24/09/20: St. James’s Place Academy – Edinburgh Academy Virtual Career Event

Changing careers may sound daunting however the St. James’s Place Academy has supported hundreds of people just like you to make the smooth transition to becoming a qualified and successful financial planner.

At this event, you will have the opportunity to hear what it’s like to be a St. James’s Place financial planner from people who have been in exactly your position, and they will describe what their day-to-day role is like as well as explain how the St. James’s Place Academy helped them establish their new careers.

We will also explain the flexible options available to support those seeking to start their own financial planning business, as well as the opportunity for those who want to explore becoming an Adviser for one of our many established St. James’s Place Practices.

We hope you’ll be able to join us where you will meet the St. James’s Place Academy team and alumni virtually, and we will seek to answer any questions you have about our retraining programme.

