24/09/2020: Online One-to-One MBA Event | Access MBA

Access MBA continues to help aspiring business leaders build a solid and sustainable career path though top international MBA and EMBA studies.

Connect now in a safe environment with leading business schools from around the world. Your career development and leadership growth should not be on hold.

Take this exciting opportunity to discuss your future and to equip yourself with a growth action plan.

On the day of the Access MBA Online event, you will:

Hold individual 25-minute online meetings with MBA Admissions Directors

Receive a personalised profile evaluation and orientation by expert MBA consultants and GMAT instructors

Learn from school representatives during School Presentations and Panel Discussions

Access scholarships from over 2 million euros in MBA funding opportunities

Gain exclusive access to the 2020 Access MBA & EMBA Guide

All participants at the event will receive a free 30-min consultation by Unimy.com

By registering for the One-to-One Online MBA event, your profile will be carefully matched with the business schools that correspond to your goals and expectations – all free of charge to you. To secure your place at the event, you would be well advised to register at least 10 days before the event.

This is your opportunity to take the first step towards your MBA journey!

