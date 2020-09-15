0
15/09/2020

24/09/2020: She Has No Limits – Online Conference

She has no limits online conference eventAs wives, mothers and carers lockdown has not been kind to women. 

Now is the time to focus on you..

Join the #SheHasNoLimits online conference and spend a day exploring your career, your goals and your aspirations.

Hear from our experts on how to stay relevant, be comfortable with self-promotion, develop your personal brand, bounce back from adversity and develop both confidence and resilience.

Driving forward a career alongside being present for your family is hard. We recognise that. Allow our carefully curated selection of experts offer their advice on some of the challenges, issues and hurdles we all face, so that you can make your career work for you.

