25/01/2022: COMEBACK CONVERSATION: How to develop your career (when you’re shattered) | The Talent Keeper Specialists

Jessica Chivers – psychologist and author of Mothers Work! How to Get a Grip on Guilt and Make a Smooth Return to Work – plus special guest, Emily Smith , will answer your questions on HOW TO REACH BEYOND YOUR DAY JOB, GROW YOUR NETWORK & DEVELOP YOUR CAREER (when you’re already stretched & shattered).

Emily Smith is Business Manager to the Chief Customer Officer of Tesco Bank, Women in Banking and Finance Board Member, and squiggly career enthusiast. She cares passionately about career and personal development – both her own and helping others to succeed.

Emily returned to a new role, new team and new manager from maternity leave in November 2020. She lives in Glasgow, with her husband David, 2-year-old son Ruaridh, and their 5 year old Beagle, Auri. She’s an enthusiastic if mediocre netballer, loves to travel (worldwide pandemics aside) and in another life, would plan weddings for a living. But that’s a story for another time.