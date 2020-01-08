25/02/2020: Trailblazers 2020 | NSPCC
0
08/01/2020

25/02/2020: Trailblazers 2020 | NSPCC

Trailblazers 2020 NSPCC event LondonJoin us for a celebratory drinks & female networking evening with Clare Balding and inspirational women.

Trailblazers will be an exclusive experience for guests to attend an evening celebrating female talent in the sporting world. The evening will start with an exclusive conversation, hosted by Clare, with incredible, trailblazing females from the world of sport, sharing insights and inspiration from their careers to date.

The evening will also be a fantastic opportunity to network, bringing together female professionals from across Sport, Media and Business. Your ticket includes an allocation of complimentary drinks and food, as well as music until late.

It’s also a platform to empower the future generation of women and young people, as all money raised by the event will go towards supporting Childline, a life-changing NSPCC service.

By attending this event you will be helping us support young people and empower future generations who feel they have nowhere else to turn. This is an unforgettable evening raising funds for the NSPCC’s Childline service to help keep more children safe.

Childline NSPCC

Proudly sponsored by Resource Solutions

