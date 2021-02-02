25/02/2021: WeAreVirtual: The Sober Revolution…| Millie Gooch & Vanessa Vallely OBE

Are you Sober Curious? Have you ever thought that your drinking has increased during lockdown and you are looking to get it back under control or eliminate it completely? Have you ever wondered what a sober life looks like on the other side?

Join Vanessa Vallely OBE, and Rising Star award winner and author Millie Gooch as they discuss her new book The Sober Girl Society Handbook. During this session Vanessa will go behind the scenes with Millie around her journey to sobriety and her top tips for a happy and sober life. During this session, you will also learn:

How and why you might be drinking more than you want to?

The health benefits of sobriety

Where to find resources to help you

About Millie:

Millie Gooch is the founder of The Sober Girl Society, a hugely popular Instagram community (currently 100k followers and growing) and one of the leading voices pioneering the sobriety movement here in the UK. High-profile followers include Sam Smith, Bryony Gordon, Zoe Ball and Jameela Jamil’s iWeigh. As a journalist, she has written for a range of publications, and her campaigning work has been featured everywhere from ELLE and Stylist to the BBC and Evening Standard.

About Vanessa:

Vanessa is one of the UK’s most well-networked women and has provided keynotes on on a variety of career related topics for over 500 companies worldwide. Vanessa is also one of the UK’s most prominent figures in gender equality and often provides guidance and consultancy to both government and corporate organisations who are seeking to attract, develop and retain their female talent. Vanessa was awarded her OBE in June 2018 for her services to women and the economy.

At the height of her successful 25 year career in the financial services, Vanessa launched the award winning WeAreTheCity.com in 2008 as a vehicle to help women progress in their careers. WeAreTheCity.com now has over 120,000 members and provides resources/conferences/awards/jobs to women across the UK. Vanessa is the also the -founder of UK wide diversity forum Gender Networks. Gender Networks (formerly The Network of Networks) brings together diversity leaders from 85 cross sector firms to share best practice on a quarterly basis. In 2017, Vanessa launched, WeAreTechWomen.com as a resource hub for women working in tech. WeAreTechWomen now has over 15,000 members and hosts its own annual Women in Tech conference and TechWomen100 awards. To date, through the awards and her events, Vanessa has shone a spotlight on over 750 future female leaders and provided learning opportunities to over 5,000 women.

Vanessa is also the author of the book “Heels of Steel: Surviving and Thriving in the Corporate World” which tracks her career and shares 13 chapters of tips to succeed in the workplace.

