25/03/20: WEBINAR – Women Investing In Women | Women of Wearables London

A recent study by non-profit Diversity VC, has found that women are significantly underrepresented across London Venture Capital. 65% of funds in London have decision-making teams that are all-male. The proportion of women in London Venture Capital firms is 29% versus 46% for the London working population. The London Venture Capital scene is not attracting nor supporting female participation.

According to UK VC & Female Founders report, commissioned by Chancellor Philip Hammond at Budget 2017 and undertaken by the British Business Bank in partnership with Diversity VC and the BVCA, for every £1 of venture capital (VC) investment in the UK, all-female founder teams get less than 1p, all-male founder teams get 89p, and mixed-gender teams 10p. Venture capital investment in start-ups with female founders is increasing but progress is very slow. At current rates, for all-female teams to reach even 10% of all deals will take almost 25 years (until 2045).

On this webinar, our speakers will share their journeys as women in tech and business, how they became (VC) investors, what are they looking for when investing in startups, particularly female-led business and what are some action steps we can all undertake in order to move the needle for women who either want to get into investment space or are looking for funding for their businesses!

Agenda

6:30 – Webinar starts

6.30 – 6.35 – Women of Wearables – 5 minute presentation

6.35 – 8.00 – Panel discussion + Q&A

8.00 – Webinar finishes