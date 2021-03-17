25/03/2021: Endometriosis – from diagnosis to treatment | Wellbeing of Women

Endometriosis affects an estimated 1 in 10 women and girls in the UK and can cause chronic pain and infertility, yet diagnosis takes an average of 8 years and still there is no effective treatment or cure.

Leading expert on endometriosis and pelvic pain Professor Andrew Horne, joins endometriosis sufferer Sarah Hinks, to discuss the road from developing symptoms to diagnosis, treatment options currently available and Prof. Horne’s promising new discovery, with funding from Wellbeing of Women.

As the statistics would suggest, many of us have either been diagnosed with endometriosis, be awaiting diagnosis, or know a close friend, family member or partner who suffers from the condition. We want to raise awareness of the often overlooked yet potentially debilitating impact of endometriosis and share the most up to date expert medical knowledge.

There will be time for a live Q&A or please send questions in advance to events@wellbeingofwomen.org.uk. We will endeavour to answer as many of your questions during the webinar and signpost to other helpful resources.

