25/03/2021: How to Pitch Anything With Confidence: June Angelides MBE | Gap

YOU WILL NEED: Yourself and something to takes notes on.

Whether you’re a founder looking for VC funding, a freelancer looking to be paid more, an influencer looking to develop your brand, or anyone wondering how to best know their self-worth, and then how to charge for it, this is the talk for you.

June Angelides, MBE, is regarded by the Financial Times and Forbes as one of the most influential British women in tech. She was the founder of the first child-friendly coding school in the UK, Mums in Tech, which taught over 250 women to code in 3 years. After years in finance and start-ups June joined Samos Investments in 2018, investing in high growth European businesses. An active part of the tech and startup ecosystem, she is on the advisory board of mentoring app, Cajigo, a mentor at Oxford University and runs mentoring circles for founders and aspiring VCs. She is passionate about flexible working and getting more women and girls into tech. In 2020, June was awarded an MBE for services to women in technology.

This event is part of: SHARING FOR THE FUTURE: THE VIRTUAL SUMMIT where, in honour of Women’s History month and in partnership with all-female creative agency Female Narratives, we are sharing 4 free virtual sessions across 4 days, as each woman invites you to challenge, explore and see the beauty in what it means to be a woman today.

We hope to see you there.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.