06/05/2021

25/05/2021: Work and Life: Make the Dream a Reality | Startups Magazine

Startup Magazine work and life event

The way we work is changing & the past year has confirmed this – hear from workspace experts & startups about the impacts.

This will be a VIRTUAL event, held on Zoom with a mix of polls and interactions via our social media channels in the build up!

Join us, virtually, as we celebrate the launch of Issue 19: Workspaces and Ed Tech, we have partnered with Othership to bring together a fantastic lineup to kick off our launch and send out the issues with a bang!

Agenda

14.00: Arrival and Introductions 👋

14.05: Keynote from Benjamin Carew, Co-Founder of Othership

14.25: Panel of experts with different views about the future of working, sure to be a hot debate!

15:00: Goodbyes👋

