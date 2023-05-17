25/05/2023: Coercive Control – ‘Understanding the Red Flags’ with Refuge

Trigger warning: this event and description discusses domestic violence and abuse

Join AnotherWay Now and Refuge as we explain the red flags of coercive control we can all look out for. Most importantly, we will learn what to do when we spot them, and how we can support Refuge in their work to end domestic abuse.

Our moderator, Ranvir Singh, will be joined by Ruth Davison, Hetti Barkworth-Nanton and a special expert guest (to be announced soon!).

Together, our audience and experts will watch a film screening, followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Join us for an evening of film, conversation and education, as we learn what we can do to identify the red flags early and help those who are subject to coercive control in their relationships.

By attending this event, you will be joining the movement for women’s safety, and helping to raise awareness for Refuge’s work.

This event has been curated alongside experts in violence against women and girls. Please consider if this event may be triggering for you, and remember to treat fellow audience members and panellists with respect.

After the event, guests will have the chance to meet and chat with the panellists (see your ticket confirmation for further details).