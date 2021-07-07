25/09/2021: A Trek to Remember | The Eve Appeal

Take on this incredible 24 mile trek on Saturday 25th September, where you will tackle the summits of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough all in one circular route – starting and finishing in Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

Joining you will be a close-knit group, all trekking to remember the women who have lost to their lives to one of the five gynaecological cancers – womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.

The money you raise will help fund ground-breaking research into these cancers, and raise much-needed awareness of their key signs and symptoms. You will help ensure fewer women develop and more women survive gynaecological cancers.

Join #TeamEve for what promises to be a memorable experience.

