0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
07/07/2021
,

25/09/2021: A Trek to Remember | The Eve Appeal

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 25/09/2021: A Trek to Remember | The Eve Appeal

The Eve Appeal, a trek to remember event image

Trek in memory of all the women who have lost their lives to a gynaecological cancer.

Take on this incredible 24 mile trek on Saturday 25th September, where you will tackle the summits of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough all in one circular route – starting and finishing in Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

Joining you will be a close-knit group, all trekking to remember the women who have lost to their lives to one of the five gynaecological cancers – womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.

The money you raise will help fund ground-breaking research into these cancers, and raise much-needed awareness of their key signs and symptoms. You will help ensure fewer women develop and more women survive gynaecological cancers.

Join #TeamEve for what promises to be a memorable experience.

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

 

Related Posts

07/07/2021

03/10/2021: Virtual London Marathon, October | The Eve Appeal

The Eve Appeal Get Lippy campaign
14/05/2021

Get Lippy is back! Join The Eve Appeal help raise awareness of gynaecological cancers

, ,
WeAreVirtual, Dr Tracie Miles, featured
25/01/2021

26/01/21: WeAreVirtual: Why women’s health is good for business | Dr Tracie Miles

The Festival of Carols, The Eve Appeal featured
18/11/2020

10/12/2020: Festival of Carols 2020 | The Eve Appeal

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA

*

X