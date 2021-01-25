26/01/21: WeAreVirtual: Why women’s health is good for business | Dr Tracie Miles

A talk from Dr Tracie Miles on subject matters relating to women’s gynaecological health, how businesses can support women’s health in the workplace and where to find support and resources if required.

This webinar will also feature:

– A Q&A session

– Signposting to resources for any further questions or concerns

About Dr Tracie Miles:

Dr Tracie Miles is a Gynaecological Oncology Specialist Nurse and Genomics Practitioner with over 38 years of experience in the NHS. She sits on the council of the British Gynaecological Cancer Society, is a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group Committee and the NICE Specialist Committee as well as an Honorary Lecturer at the West of England University. Dr Miles is also the Information Specialist Nurse for the ‘Ask Eve’ service at The Eve Appeal, the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into the five gynaecological cancers.

