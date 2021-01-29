0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
29/01/2021

26/03/2021: Uncovering Hidden Stories: Women in the Archives | The National Archives

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 26/03/2021: Uncovering Hidden Stories: Women in the Archives | The National Archives

Uncovering Hidden Stories, Women in the Archives event image

Join Angelina Osborne in exploring the hidden voices of women in the archives, women who campaigned to have control over their lives and their families.

From the Caribbean to India, to Britain, we are afforded small glimpses into these women’s lives, including the determination to receive a university education, serving the country during wartime, to raising awareness of injustices in institutions.

Angelina is an experienced historical researcher, writer and editor, having worked on a range of projects related to slavery, memory, citizenship and cultural heritage. She has a wealth of experience on the public history of slavery and emancipation, having worked on these subjects with museums, libraries and archives, NGOs and community organisations, and presented programmes on slavery and the Black presence in Britain on radio and television. She received her PhD in History from the Wilberforce Institute for the Study of Slavery and Emancipation, University of Hull. Her book co-authored with Patrick Vernon entitled 100 Great Black Britons is published September 2020.

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

Related Posts

TEDxLondonWomen featured
29/01/2021

06/02/2021: TEDxLondonWomen

International Womens Day 2021 - Choose to challenge
26/01/2021

05/03/2021: #ChooseToChallenge: WeAreTheCity & WeAreTechWomen’s International Women’s Day Virtual Networking Event

, , , ,
Rising Stars 2021, Tips & Tricks event featured
26/01/2021

29/01/21: Rising Stars: Awards Nominations Tips and Tricks with Vanessa Vallely OBE

, , ,
RS ALUMNI EVENT 2020
25/01/2021

26/01/2021: Rising Star Alumni | Own Your Career, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X
X