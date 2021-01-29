26/03/2021: Uncovering Hidden Stories: Women in the Archives | The National Archives

Join Angelina Osborne in exploring the hidden voices of women in the archives, women who campaigned to have control over their lives and their families.

From the Caribbean to India, to Britain, we are afforded small glimpses into these women’s lives, including the determination to receive a university education, serving the country during wartime, to raising awareness of injustices in institutions.

Angelina is an experienced historical researcher, writer and editor, having worked on a range of projects related to slavery, memory, citizenship and cultural heritage. She has a wealth of experience on the public history of slavery and emancipation, having worked on these subjects with museums, libraries and archives, NGOs and community organisations, and presented programmes on slavery and the Black presence in Britain on radio and television. She received her PhD in History from the Wilberforce Institute for the Study of Slavery and Emancipation, University of Hull. Her book co-authored with Patrick Vernon entitled 100 Great Black Britons is published September 2020.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.