10/05/2022

26/05/2022: Webinar: Menopause in the Workplace | Online Menopause Centre

Menopause in the Workplace, Online menopause centre event

2 million women in the UK* over the age of 50 have difficulties at work with menopause symptoms.

With high-profile legal cases hitting the news employers and HR professionals now need to give this issue the attention it deserves.

Join our webinar on Thu 26th May at 10.30 am to learn more about Menopause in the workplace and:

  • How can it impact our colleagues and their work?
  • What is the business, financial and legal argument to introduce a Menopause Policy to your business?
  • How can executives, managers and colleagues support employees and colleagues in the workplace?

Menopause and perimenopause (the period leading up to the menopause) can affect every woman and seriously impact their ability to perform at work. Building awareness of Menopause Health, the symptoms to look out for and the workplace interventions you can introduce have never been more important.

