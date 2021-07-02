26/10/2021: Black Women Business Talks

The Black Women Business Talks will offer Black women a space to learn effective growth strategies for business development and career success.

With interactive talks and group discussions led by stand-out business women and senior leaders, this event will offer you practical advice and insights on how to be your best authentic self as a Black woman in industry, lead in whatever capacity you find yourself in and create success on your own terms.

This is one you do not want to miss. There will be a chance to network with speakers, business leaders and industry professionals, following the event.

Who is this for?

We invite all Black Women who would like to develop, be inspired, and have real, honest and open discussions in an environment that supports learning and growth.

Speakers

Sharmadean Reid MBE (Entrepreneur, Founder of WAH London & Beautystack)

(Entrepreneur, Founder of WAH London & Beautystack) Bianca Miller Cole (Entrepreneur, Personal Brand Expert, Mentor & Author)

(Entrepreneur, Personal Brand Expert, Mentor & Author) Kike Oniwinde (Founder & CEO BYP Network)

*More speakers to be confirmed*

