26/11/2020: WeAreVirtual: How social media has replaced the traditional CV, and what you need to know to stand out | Unsah Malik

How to attract prospective clients, leads and impressive potential employers from social media.

The session will cover Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and also go into the ‘less popular’ social platforms which, actually, generate more organic traffic and conversions to linked websites than people think. We will also go over the best type of content to feature on social feeds, how to go about interacting with employers/employees you want to impress, and how to stand out as a strong candidate (if looking for a job), or client (if self-employed).

About Unsah:

Unsah is a leading Social Media Expert who has spent the past 7+ years leading social media (creative, analytical and influncer) for some of the biggest publications, broadcasters and brands across a range of industries: Entertainment, Beauty, Travel, Fashion and TV. Her motto is to think like a publisher, act like a brand and to shift perceptions by never following the norm.

Unsah is also the founder and author of @SLASHED.IT, an online community, and best-selling social media and influencer marketing e-book (500 copies sold in the first 10 hours of launch and credited as ‘better than a degree’) used by all level agencies, brands, consultants, university students and influencers. It serves as a non-BS educational resource to grow long-term on social media while cutting the gimmicks, ‘hacks’ and inauthentic methods.

The e-book is backed with 10 years worth of case studies, experience and findings and notably includes her self-developed, never-published-elsewhere 6SS Rule, Attention Loop and the Rate Equation which can be applied to any social platform at any given time.

