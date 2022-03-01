Why your wellbeing matters in authentic leadership

Article by Kate Hesk, CPO, Cognomie

Imagine this time, two years ago. Could you have predicted how much the world of work was about to change?

From hybrid working through to the Great Resignation, we’ve seen our home and work-lives upturned, meshed, then disentangled again. Navigating the uncertainty has sometimes felt it requires its own leadership qualification.

And perhaps because of this shift, organisations have started to recognise wellbeing as key to their employee experience, talent attraction and retention. There’s an openness that comes with talking about employee wellness that perhaps, even three years ago, was considered a nice-to-have rather than a strategic imperative. An acknowledgement that to thrive, we must connect the needs of our people, to the company’s purpose, vision, and each other.

But, when I’m working with senior women, as opposed to men, I keep coming across a real gap in terms of how we, as leaders approach our own wellbeing at a personal level.

So often, I speak to clients who are brilliant at promoting wellbeing for their teams, setting boundaries around work hours and mental health check-ins, but when it comes to cultivating their own? Not so much. Sound familiar? We’re experts at putting our own needs at the bottom of the list – at home and at work. And at the same time, doubling down on work, and often, shouldering most of the childcare and emotional labour.

Here’s the thing. Our own wellbeing is essential to authentic leadership. In creating a healthy workplace culture, walking our talk, and modelling genuine, positive behaviours for our teams – particularly other women – we get to create a new model of leadership that speaks to the new world of work. Here’s how:

Wellbeing as essential to modern leadership

By prioritising our own emotional and physical wellbeing, we give our teams permission to do the same. This means getting clear on what your own definition of work-life balance is, and communicating this successfully, as well as encouraging positive self-care habits throughout the day. My team knows that I start the day out in nature, that I attend regular yoga classes, and take regular laptop breaks throughout the working day. By prioritising my own well-being, I actively encourage team members to do the same.

I’ve found too that there’s the opportunity to connect through well-being – a shared interest in a sport, exchanging book recommendations or recommending podcasts forges another level of connection – much needed in today’s hybrid workplace.