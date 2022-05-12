27/05/22-28/05/22: Superwoman Fest 2022

A new movement is dawning. ‘Superwoman Fest™ 2022’ is delighted to announce it has selected Norwich to launch the first ever Superwoman Fest, at the Junkyard Market (St Mary’s Works) on Friday 27th and Saturday the 28th May.

This event will mark the beginning of a more supportive, closer relationship between working women and the businesses that support them in Norwich, and we are proud to welcome you to this milestone event…

We are working to create a network for working women in Norwich where your passions are recognised. Where the struggle you face in finding a work/life balance does not go unnoticed. Where you are able to develop working relationships with organisations that are able to support you, appreciate your unique talents and address your needs.

The aim of this event is to bring together working women who are at a crossroads with other like minded women and local, forward-thinking businesses who want to engage in a dialogue with them- with the aim of informing, inspiring, recruiting and collaborating.