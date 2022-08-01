27/09/2022: WeAreVirtual: How to raise your personal profile and build your brand | Helen Croydon

About Helen
Helen
is founder of Thought Leadership PR
, a former journalist and a three-time author. After a 15 year career in the media, which included working as a producer at ITN; writing for every UK newspaper from The Times to Metro; and commentating on TV and radio shows such as Sky News and Womans Hour, she switched her attention to helping others get into the media. Her business specialises in personal PR, helping c-suite executives, entrepreneurs, academics, authors and other public figures develop media-worthy ideas to become a revered commentator in their industry. She is also host of the The Media Insider Podcast, featuring interviews with editors and journalists on what makes a story.