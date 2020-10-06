27/10/2020: Black History Month – Inspirational Stories | Barclays Eagle Lab

By shining a light on Black inspiring stories – championing their successes and highlighting the challenges they face – we want to help them raise their profiles, grow and encourage a new generation.

In Guernsey, Jersey & Isle of Man we are celebrating our local Black History Month event on the 27th of October with Nyasha Gwatidzo & Joe Reid for our Black History Month – Inspirational stories event.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.