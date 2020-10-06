0
06/10/2020

27/10/2020: Black History Month – Inspirational Stories | Barclays Eagle Lab

As part of Black History Month, we’re running events across many of our Eagle Labs celebrate diversity and innovation.

By shining a light on Black inspiring stories – championing their successes and highlighting the challenges they face – we want to help them raise their profiles, grow and encourage a new generation.

In Guernsey, Jersey & Isle of Man we are celebrating our local Black History Month event on the 27th of October with Nyasha Gwatidzo & Joe Reid for our Black History Month – Inspirational stories event.

X