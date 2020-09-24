27/10/2020: Black Scientists and Inventors | Islington Council

This event is part of Islington’s Black History Month 2020 series

This talk will be a fascinating, comprehensive run down of everyday appliances developed by Black people as well as phenomenal scientific achievements that have gone unnoticed. Areas include: blood transfusion, nuclear technology, video games, ancient African astronomy, vaccinations ,torpedoes, space,computers, optometry,biology, mechanics and architecture

