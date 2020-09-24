0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
24/09/2020

27/10/2020: Black Scientists and Inventors | Islington Council

Home > Black History Month Events > 27/10/2020: Black Scientists and Inventors | Islington Council

Black Scientists and Inventors event

A fascinating and inspiring talk about Black Scientists and Inventors

This event is part of Islington’s Black History Month 2020 series

This talk will be a fascinating, comprehensive run down of everyday appliances developed by Black people as well as phenomenal scientific achievements that have gone unnoticed. Areas include: blood transfusion, nuclear technology, video games, ancient African astronomy, vaccinations ,torpedoes, space,computers, optometry,biology, mechanics and architecture

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

Related Posts

24/09/2020

05/10/2020: Jermaine Jackman – Knee on Neck | Islington Council

Black History Month, How to set up a black network event featured
24/09/2020

08/10/2020: How to set up a Black network at work | Blueprinted

24/09/2020

01/10/2020: The Big Questions on Race with John Amaechi OBE | RIBA

24/09/2020

29/10/2020: WeAreVirtual: Part 2: Career Moves! From your CV, personal branding, interview techniques and mindset….everything you need to secure the career move of your dreams! | Lucy Chamberlain

, ,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X