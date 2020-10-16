0
16/10/2020

27/10/2020: #IAM Talking About Black | Diversity Project

#IAM Talking About Black, Diversity Project event

Have we reached a tipping point? We have all seen the global impact of the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement but what next? 

On Tuesday 27 October, #talkaboutblack, in conjunction with its partners, are pleased to invite you to a virtual event where we will discuss how we can improve ethnic representation at the most senior levels of our businesses.

  • We are honoured to have Sir John Parker as our keynote speaker. He will update us on the Parker Review, the progress made so far and what needs to be done.
  • Find out more about what companies can do to push for boards to show greater racial reﬂection of the societies they operate in.
  • Hear about the launch of our senior leaders mentoring programme – providing mentoring and reverse mentoring solutions for industry professionals.
  • Understand what companies and individuals can do to make a commitment to improve representation, diversity and inclusion across their entire business.

Black History Month is a time to reﬂect on future possibilities. So let’s Dig Deeper, Look Closer, Think Better to drive sustainable change in our industry and beyond.

