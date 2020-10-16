27/10/2020: #IAM Talking About Black | Diversity Project

Have we reached a tipping point? We have all seen the global impact of the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement but what next?

On Tuesday 27 October, #talkaboutblack, in conjunction with its partners, are pleased to invite you to a virtual event where we will discuss how we can improve ethnic representation at the most senior levels of our businesses.

We are honoured to have Sir John Parker as our keynote speaker. He will update us on the Parker Review, the progress made so far and what needs to be done.

Find out more about what companies can do to push for boards to show greater racial reﬂection of the societies they operate in.

Hear about the launch of our senior leaders mentoring programme – providing mentoring and reverse mentoring solutions for industry professionals.

Understand what companies and individuals can do to make a commitment to improve representation, diversity and inclusion across their entire business.

Black History Month is a time to reﬂect on future possibilities. So let’s Dig Deeper, Look Closer, Think Better to drive sustainable change in our industry and beyond.

