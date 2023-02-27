City & Financial Global is pleased to announce the latest edition of its annual City Remuneration Summit taking place on 28th March.

Now in its sixteenth year, it is widely recognised as the most important event in the calendar for remuneration, reward and compensation specialists. Last year’s event featured an unparalleled speaker panel and attracted over 200 influential and well-connected remuneration specialists.

The Summit is unique in that it focusses exclusively on FCA regulated firms and the challenges facing them in terms of balancing fixed and variable remuneration to reflect their culture and risk appetite. Chaired by Alexandra Beidas, Partner, Linklaters, this year’s Summit will focus on the latest priorities in relation to executive pay. Following the Edinburgh reforms, one of the issues at the top of the agenda is the removal of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. The Government’s aim in so doing is to enhance the attractiveness of London in the international labour market. However, will it also lead to a return to riskier decision-making? The Summit will address how the changes to pay are being perceived by the Board, active shareholders, senior managers subject to the SMCR and RemCo Chairs.

Key themes being discussed:

The Government’s perspective on how new City remuneration initiatives can drive the UK economy

Latest developments in FS remuneration and reward: what impact will the Edinburgh reforms and the removal of the cap on banker’s bonuses have on remuneration and the competitiveness of the City?

The Bank of England’s current framework and proposed changes to the rules on remuneration

Linking variable pay to ESG

The future of remuneration in investment management

Financial and non-financial incentives in a competitive recruitment landscape

The role of culture in executive pay and the individual accountability of senior managers

The role and responsibilities of the Remuneration Committee: how can RemCo Chairs satisfy themselves their firm’s remuneration strategy encourages the right behaviours?

How important are changes to incentive pay (in financial services) when it comes to changing our world?

Fund deferrals in asset management

Speakers include:

