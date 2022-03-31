28/04/2022: Empowering Women: Tackling Toxic Productivity & Hustle Culture | Women in DevOps

The 31st of March has been postponed unfortunately. Location TBC but 28th of April is our revised date.

This April we are amplifying the voices of women from our tech community. You can expect a forward-thinking discussion led by leaders from around the globe for another uplifting and empowering panel discussion.

Is the age of 80-100 hours a week a thing of the past? The pandemic transformed the workplace, bringing awareness to unrealistic expectations. More mindful initiatives such as the four-day work week, hybrid office models, shorter commutes, flexible and inclusive work perks have been implemented to encourage more of a balance. Do you live to work, or work to live?

Discussion points:

What is hustle culture?

How can hustle culture show up at work and in everyday life?

How to break away from hustle culture?

Realistic steps to success

How to build confidence and understand it takes time

Our panel:

Francesca Pollard – Host @ Women in DevOps

Kate Richardson – Chair & Head of Diversity & Inclusion @ G Network

Temi Olukoko – DevOps Engineer @ Funding Circle UK

Steph Weiss – IT Business Relationship Director @ Burberry

Itinerary: