28/04/2022: New normal, new nudging? Masterclass at The Shard | Warwick Business School

Did you know you can use behavioural science to implement impactful interventions and improve decision-making?

Join our masterclass at The Shard, to learn about the benefits that behavioural science and nudging can bring to your organisation.

Why should I join?

Now more than ever, you and your organisation are having to work through daily challenges in the face of behaviours and decisions that have unforeseen business impacts. Stakeholder communication, professional interactions, and the design of new engagement initiatives, is essential for your business recovery and new working practice.

It’s well established that nudging can be a very effective way of informing people about the benefits and risks associated with specific choices or behaviours, and therefore improve decision-making. So how can you utilise nudging and devise new interventions that could help significantly mitigate against undesirable effects?

Event details

The event will start at 6pm and will include a masterclass with Professor Tim Mullett, from the WBS Behavioural Science group, followed by a networking reception.

You will also have the opportunity to explore our range of Executive Education courses, including our two Behavioural Science courses, Behavioural Science in Practice and The Warwick Executive Diploma in Behavioural Science.