28/05/22: SUPERWOMAN Fest ® 2022 – In Association With Birketts | HER Business Revolution

An outdoor festival of inspiration, empowerment, education, support & fun for women & their families.

At HER Business Revolution we help women pursue their passions, and over the years we have seen incredible cohorts of women flourish in a diverse range of fields as they turn their interests and skill sets into long-term livelihoods.

In celebration of the diverse range of capabilities, interests, and successes of different women, we want to go beyond consultancy and celebrate female achievement in all its forms.

We believe that to build a strong future for girls and women, we must all work together to combat inequality and demand diversity.

Therefore we have created the SUPERWOMAN Festival, which is not just a usual women-related conference, but a huge celebration of women and girls from all walks of life.

SUPERWOMAN Fest ® 2022 will feature:

– Talks by a range of wonderful female speakers including actress Holly Matthews – Co-founder of the Happy Me project (and most commonly for her role in Byker Grove), and Louise McCullough – Consultant Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon (and first female to pass selection on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins). Intended to provide a voice to women involved in a broad spectrum of disciplines these talks will educate, inspire and mark the important achievements of many strong female figures.

– Workshops run by experienced aficionados that focus on subjects like creative writing, career and business consultancy, arts and crafts, spiritualism, and wellbeing. These will give you opportunities to try something new and learn in an interactive, hands-on way.

– Mentoring and mingling with a range of brilliant female writers, scientists, artists, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Stands and a friendly atmosphere will give you the chance to explore and discuss the different career paths, charities, and passion projects of many skilled, independent, and driven female pioneers.

– The SUPERWOMAN Market will be the Hub of the festival, the perfect place to meet, eat, gather and shop! You will be able to buy gorgeous artisanal items made and sold by inspirational girls and women.

– Kids Zone – fun for little ones, plus amazing and inspiring resources and activities on offer for older girls, who are looking to find their calling…

– Plus- Live music, festival fun, food/drink vendors, and much much more!