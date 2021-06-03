0
03/06/2021
28/06/2021: LGBT+ Activism Panel Event with Sue Sanders – Founder of LGBT History Month

LGBT+ Activism Panel Event with Sue Sanders - Founder of LGBT History Month

We are really pleased that on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, Sue Sanders will be joining us for an LGBT+ activism panel event.

It will be a fantastic opportunity to hear from Sue about her 50 years of LGBT+ activism, her experience of founding LGBT History Month here in the UK and so much more!

This is a digital event via Zoom . We will be sending out guidance around online session etiquette, boundaries and rules before the start of the session. We will also be sending out the Zoom link a few days before the event so you will be able to log on.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

