28/06/2021: LGBT+ Activism Panel Event with Sue Sanders – Founder of LGBT History Month

We are really pleased that on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, Sue Sanders will be joining us for an LGBT+ activism panel event.

It will be a fantastic opportunity to hear from Sue about her 50 years of LGBT+ activism, her experience of founding LGBT History Month here in the UK and so much more!

This is a digital event via Zoom . We will be sending out guidance around online session etiquette, boundaries and rules before the start of the session. We will also be sending out the Zoom link a few days before the event so you will be able to log on.

