28/06/2021: Our History is Your History: LGBTQ+ Pride | Opening Doors London

From protests to parades, the Pride movement has come a long way since the Stonewall Uprising of 28 June 1969. When a police raid on a New York City gay bar provoked nights of protest in Greenwich Village, Gay Liberation came bursting out of the closet, in time, challenging and changing the way the world sees LGBTQ+ people.

This webinar, drawing on the memories of older LGBTQ+ people, looks at the history of Pride in the UK and LGBTQ+ activism more generally, including the Lesbian Strength marches of the 1980s, the fight against Section 28 and the courage of trans and bi people as they launch their own Pride events in recent years.

For further information, email training@openingdoorslondon.org.uk.

