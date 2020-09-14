28/09/2020: WeAreVirtual: Find Career Fulfilment – Your Dream Role | Career Transitions | Victoria McLean

What is the perfect job for you and how will you ever know?

Are you are looking for the next step in your career, increased job satisfaction, a better work-life balance or support in dealing with a transition to a new sector, role or company? Do you need help deciding if you are in the best role for you? Could you be happier elsewhere? Does something not feel quite right?

If you are (or were) frustrated in your current role, it’s time to find a career in which you will flourish, be challenged and fulfilled to maximise your potential.

We are the City and City CV are partnering to present a FREE one-hour live training session to help you find career fulfilment and springboard your career on 28th September 2020, from 12:30 – 13:30. In this session, Victoria will give you the building blocks to enable you to identify and secure your dream role, including:

1. How to understand who you are, your values and personal definition of success

2. How to identify and play to your strengths

3. Have clarity about what you want and how you want it

4. How to recognise roadblocks – understand the hurdles you face and how to overcome them

5. Establish the ultimate career ingredients for you

6. Create your recipe with a clear goal for your future career

7. Next steps – all based on reality and practicality

The webinar will be delivered by Victoria McLean, Founder and CEO of City CV. Victoria is a former Recruitment Manager for Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs, and former head-hunter. In a live Q&A, she will answer your specific questions relating to you and your career.

About Victoria:

Victoria is CEO and founder of City CV, the UK’s leading outplacement services and career consultancy firm that bridges the market gap for top quality CV and LinkedIn profile writing.

Victoria spent her earlier career in global recruitment in Sydney and London before joining Goldman Sachs and then Merrill Lynch, where she delivered insights that transformed recruitment strategy and influenced multinational resource allocation.

She has built a client-focused business that empowers job seekers and helps companies to protect their most important resource – their people. For over two decades, Victoria has worked with thousands of cross-industry-sector clients, up to and including C-Suite and board level individuals, and has delivered outplacement programmes to financial services firms, corporates, SMEs, Government and Higher Education providers worldwide.

Frequently featured as a careers expert in leading media, Victoria regularly wins major international industry awards. A passionate advocate for women smashing the glass ceiling, she is in high demand as a keynote speaker at international events, and runs workshop and webinar programmes for City CV’s corporate partners.

Today, Victoria and every member of the City CV team share a common goal – to change lives. Under Victoria’s leadership, City CV’s team of writers and executive coaches transform careers and guide businesses on how best to inspire, raise brand awareness, take care of the people they let go and optimise employee engagement.

