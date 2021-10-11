28/10/2021: Black History Month Celebration – Proud To Be | Faith Ruto

You have 0 items in your cart
We will explore leading as a black professional when you are the only one in the team, how to bounce back from racism and discrimination in the workplace, how to talk more about mental wellbeing and more.
We will also be using this event to celebrate black leaders, mentors and professionals who are championing equality in the workplace.
This is a FREE online event, tickets will go fast so reverse your seat today.
Let’s celebrate our modern day heroes today. You will leave this event inspired and proud to be you!