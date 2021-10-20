0
20/10/2021
,

28/10/21-29/10/21: BYP Network Leadership Conference

BYP Network Leadership Conference

The BYP Network Leadership Conference is an annual event focused on equipping Black professionals to become leaders in their organisations and within the community to progress Black economic empowerment.

Join thousands of Black professionals and allies to learn high-level skills from top leaders across industries, make impactful connections and be prepared to into their leadership potential.

For the first time in BYP Network history we will be bringing you TWO incredible days of learning and development as we go deeper in our mission to ‘change the Black narrative.’ As part of our ‘Decade of Proactive Change’ series, our theme this year is #CollaborationIsKey as we dive into forming strategic partnerships across industries, seniority, countries and communities.

