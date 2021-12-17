29/01/2022: Stand Up to Stand Out | Funny Women

New year, New Skills! This is the ideal opportunity to reclaim your comedy ‘mojo’ and a great introduction for those new to stand up.

-Need a new year confidence boost to face the real world?

-Want to write new comedy material and develop your performance style?

-Performing stand up comedy, presenting online or speaking in public for the first time?

-Nervous about using humour?

-Then this workshop needs YOU!

Lynne Parker, the founder of Funny Women, has been running her comedy workshops since 2009 and is running her first live ‘in person’ Stand Up to Stand Out workshop for over a year. This is the ideal opportunity to reclaim your comedy ‘mojo’ now that venues are opening up and a great introduction for those new to stand up.

We’ve witnessed the genesis of many comedy careers here at Funny Women through our Awards and community events. We’ve helped hundreds of women to gain the confidence to perform on stage and in the boardroom. Now that ‘performances’ will no longer be confined to virtual platforms, regaining your confidence and skills is a top priority.

This workshop covers:

-Building the confidence to perform

-Developing your personal style or ‘persona’

-Introducing techniques to create new material

-Advice on how to ‘up your game’

Funny Women are kindly offering WeAreTheCity members HALF PRICE tickets using discount code Partner_SUTSO. All they ask is that you please complete the Funny Women Survey. The survey only takes five minutes to complete and there’s a ‘lucky dip’ for 10 x £20 gift cards.