09/01/2025
,

29/01/2025: Rising Star Awards Tips and tricks for an outstanding awards entry with Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE

Rising Stars Tips and Tricks webinar image 2025

Ever dreamt of stepping into the spotlight at the prestigious Rising Star Awards?

Here’s your chance to make it happen! Join our exclusive webinar featuring Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, who will guide you through the journey to nomination success.

What You’ll Learn:

  • Create an Impactful Nomination: Learn how to craft compelling stories that make your achievements stand out.
  • Navigate the Awards Platform: Master our easy-to-use platform and streamline your submission process.
  • Timelines & Categories: Get clarity on key dates and explore all the award categories available.
  • Shortlisting Secrets: Understand what judges look for and maximise your chances of advancing.
  • The Public Vote Advantage: Mobilise your network for votes and learn strategies to overcome imposter syndrome.
  • Celebrate Success: From winners’ announcements to the grand ceremony, discover what happens next and how WeAreTheCity supports its winners.

This is your moment to turbocharge your career and leave a lasting impression in your industry. Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE will share insider tips and help you on your path to Rising Star glory.

REGISTER HERE – Don’t miss this chance to elevate your profile!

