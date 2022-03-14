0
14/03/2022
29/03/2022: Virtual MBA Event | Access MBA

Access MBA Event Banner

Do you want to take your career to a new level and uncover your leadership potential?

Then join us for the Access MBA online event on 29 March for residents of the UK & Ireland.

Access MBA educates, matches, and connects prospective MBA applicants with accredited and top-ranked business schools from around the globe. On 29 March you will have the ideal opportunity to learn more about the world’s most recognised business degrees. Speak with admissions directors from UCL School of Management, University of Bath School of Management, Hult International Business School, Bayes Business School, Central European University and many more!

3 ways Access MBA helps you on your professional journey:

One-to-one meetings, GMAT workshops, and more

Benefit from the many engaging formats – interactive workshops on test preparation, school presentations, and panel discussions with alumni. You can enjoy online one-to-one meetings with some of the top-ranked business schools from around the world. Plan your questions now so you can get all the details about the best MBA programmes.

Personalised experience

Choosing an MBA or Executive MBA is a different experience for everyone. At the online event you will have a personal MBA consultant to guide you to the programmes that best fit your background and expectations. Then, talk one-to-one with representatives from the schools that match your preferences.

Scholarship of EUR 1,000 for your business studies

At the end of each season, Access MBA awards one prospective student a scholarship of EUR 1,000 to help them finance their business studies. For a chance to win the prize, sign up now for free and make the most of the event. Take an active part in discussions with some of the participating business schools and you might be the next winner.

Choose the MBA way and join online on 29 March!

REGISTER HERE

*Your registration and participation in the event are free of charge! To guarantee your best possible event experience, we recommend that you sign up as early as possible.

DISCOVER MORE EVENTS

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

