29/04/2021: HERlarious PowerUP | Funny Women

The only way is UP as women embrace their power around the world.

From the new Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, to the brilliant young activist, Greta Thunberg, women from all backgrounds are exercising their right to step up, speak out and lead.

Yet a snapshot of the world shows that the UK is in 38th position for the proportion of women in government. There are 220 women MPs in the House of Commons with just five female ministers serving at Cabinet level. Rwanda has over 61% and Cuba has a female majority in parliament. Women in the UK Public Sector are more prominent. Recent data shows that 44% of public appointments were women across all sectors from judges, police officers to teachers.

Women are by nature practical, strong, creative and nurturing and have proven to be the backbone of family and business life during the global pandemic. It’s time to celebrate these achievements and recognise the power of strong female leadership.

Funny Women is on a mission to bring its brand of feminine creativity and fun to the workplace and public life. This is the second event in our 2021 HERlarious programme with an online format that maintains our unique blend of workshops, networking, discussion, entertainment and inspiration. Designed to reboot your inner creativity, boost your confidence and discover your voice.

This event is open to anybody of any gender who would like to express their ideas more confidently and freely using some of the tricks of the comedy trade.

If you are a first-jobber, intern, returner to the workplace, furloughed, made redundant or simply in need of a change of direction then a comedy fix is guaranteed to boost your confidence, whatever your level!

We can promise you a fun interactive online event with comedy professionals where you can get valuable advice on how to ‘perform’, work independently, bring your ideas to life and develop techniques to communicate more effectively. We will cover creating your own material, interpreting body language, storytelling, developing a strong narrative and finding your unique voice in an increasingly competitive business environment.

You will be able to take part in two workshops to boost your skills and confidence levels. Choose from four options:

Stand Up to Stand Out – Lynne Parker

Imposter Syndrome Vaccine Clinic – Lauren Allpress

Working Alone and the Power of Collaboration – Jo Carnegie

Body confidence and stage presence – Ivy Paige

Each 30 minute workshop will be run by a facilitator with first-hand experience of the entertainment and events industry.

Followed by speed networking sessions run by inspirational performers and leaders, including Paula Hamilton, Funke Akiboye, Roshni Beeharry, Mara Joy and Pauline Eyre.

Plus, headline speaker Harriet Minter to leave you on a high!

Full price tickets £15 plus VAT and booking fee, use discount code ‘Partner_PU’ for £5 off.

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online.

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars.