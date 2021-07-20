29/07/2021: WeAreVirtual: Impact And Gravitas For Women | Cat Clancy

During the session we will look at the influence of gender and understand the ways that men and women communicate differently.

We explore the communication styles of women in depth so that women feel that they can increase their gravitas and make an impact. During the session we will explore many vocal and physical techniques that will enable women to feel empowered to represent their expertise. There will be work on the importance of your language choices, and how language is linked to status.

This is an interactive session so attendees will have the option to have their cameras and microphones on.

About Cat

studied English at Oxford University and trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. Based on the belief that Acting skills are really Life skills, she has worked as a Communication and Voice Coach for over 12 years, delivering highly-tailored training to business professionals, who seek to be more confident, and clear, while remaining authentic.

She has delivered communication courses for diverse organisations such as Shell, Time Inc, HSBC, Ernst & Young, Mott MacDonald, The BFI, Lazards, McGraw Hill, Fidelity, IFRS, MD2MD, Rothschild, Luxotica, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, Network Rail, Sodexo, Anglo-American, Prudential, Vitality, Nuffield, Santander, CMS, Brunswick Group LLP, GlaxoSmithKline, and MUFG.

Her bespoke one-to-one coaching encompasses all levels, from promising executives to Senior Directors, at companies including McGraw Hill, Credit Suisse, Fidelity, Santander, IFRS, Global Forestry Investment, The Rank Foundation and Financial Ombudsman Service.

In addition, she has spoken at forums such as DAC Beachcroft’s ‘Creating an Inclusive Workplace’ event, ‘Breakfast Business Club’ and ‘ISES Powerhour Seminars’ and co-led business seminars for HealthTech UK. She has been featured twice in The Guardian and appeared as a guest Voice Coach on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour analysing the voices of female politicians