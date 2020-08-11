0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
11/08/2020

29/08/20: Black Women of Influence | Tierra Loren

Home > Events > Recommended Events > 29/08/20: Black Women of Influence | Tierra Loren

Black Women of Influence event by Tierra Loren

Levels: The Series presents Black Women of Influence, an online event we have curated to:⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

• celebrate black women⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

• amplify our guest speakers Brittany Jett and IB Majekodunmi.

• talk about flourishing in this season⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

• celebrate our ONE year anniversary ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

• pivot because we miss seeing our community in person

We decided to host our conversation online in response to COVID-19. During this unprecendented time of civil unrest and the pandemic we want to acknowledge & celebrate black women who are thriving in this season. We will chat about how each of our esteemed speakers launched their businesses during the pandemic.

BOOK NOW

Looking for more events or networking opportunities? WeAreTheCity has a dedicated events calendar with thousands of different events to help broaden your network and learn new skills. We have also launched WeAreVirtual – a series of free webinars to help expand your learning online. 

Don’t forget, you can also sign up to our bi-weekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with our upcoming events and webinars. 

Related Posts

She Leads Conference 2020 Event image featured
11/08/2020

13/11/20: She Leads 2020 – Conference for Women Leaders and Women Entrepreneurs

diverse group of people working in an office, diversity
11/08/2020

Companies should invest in diversity for their own good, as well as for the greater good

, ,
team holding hands, mental health featured
05/08/2020

Supporting the Autistic Employee

, ,
role models. female leaders, group of women
05/08/2020

What is the importance of role models within business? Navigating the race & gender divide with Mary Agbesanwa

,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X