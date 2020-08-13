29/08/20: I’m Talking to White People: Your Role in the Fight for Justice | Kenny A. Burrell

This webinar is for white people. White people who mean well and want to help. White people who want to be allies to the black community but don’t know where to start. White people who have started serving as allies and want to continue. White people that are confused about what is going on and have honest questions they are afraid to ask black people and other people of color, and White people who want to have an open and honest conversation about the world that we all share.

This webinar will provide you with the following:

-A chance to ask honest and hard questions in a safe environment

-Some context and understanding to the current protests and riots

-An understanding of White Privilege and its place in systemic racism

-Tangible resources to continue your education and to help you better serve as allies.

This Webinar is not

-Going to fix these issues alone, it will require continual work from you

BLM event-A place where you will be attacked for what you think or have thought, it does us no good to not allow people the space to grow and evolve

-Simply a presentation, we do not want to speak at a bunch of blank faces. Come ready to engage in a conversation and be involved in the outcomes and solutions

If you are not a part of the solution you ARE a part of the problem, there is no middle, there is no silence. Start HERE if you want to BE Better and be a part of the solution!

