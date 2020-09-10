29/09/2020: WeAreVirtual: Using PR to Keep Visible in Chaotic Times | Natalie Trice

What is PR and how you can use it in these tricky times?
About Natalie:
Natalie Trice is an author as well as a PR consultant, mentor and trainer.
Having worked in PR for the past 23 years, Natalie has a wealth of experience, knowledge that she combines with creative thinking and a packed contact list!
Being visible doesn’t come natural for everyone, but Natalie knows only too well how powerful it can be and makes this a reality for everyone she works with.
Her second book, PR School: Your Time to Shine, is out now and is a masterclass in self-promotion that comes with a side serving of confidence.
Natalie lives by the sea in Devon with her husband, sons and two news hounds, Coco and Dotty.
