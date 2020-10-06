29/10/2020: Black History Month: From Surviving to Thriving – Career Resilience | Faith Ruto MBA

This is an exclusive 2 hour webinar for BAME professionals.

Part 1:

A webinar – Resilience strategies for career success. Topics will include: Confidence, Visibility, Work Life Balance snd Cultivating a Resilience Mindset.

Part 2:

LIVE coaching- your opportunity to get coached by Faith on anything career related.

This event is for you if:

You are feeling stressed with the current uncertainties

You are feeling stuck and frustrated in your career

You want to rediscover your purpose and passion

You feel your career is limited because of your race and gender

You want to attract more professionals from BAME background

You will learn how to recover from your career lows and bounce back stronger and more confident.

Faith will share her career highs and lows as a working mother and as minority in a male dominated sector (oil & gas and Tech)

You will leave this event feeling inspired, empowered, supported and confident to face uncertainties without fear.

