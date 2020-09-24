29/10/2020: WeAreVirtual: Part 2: Career Moves! From your CV, personal branding, interview techniques and mindset….everything you need to secure the career move of your dreams! | Lucy Chamberlain

Join Lucy again as she continues from her previous webinar. Lucy Chamberlain, award-winning Founder of C&C Search and C&C Academy will take you through all the steps you need to be ready to secure your perfect new role.

Lucy has spent 22 years recruiting, placing and training over 17,000 individuals and has a deep understanding of what insights, tools and knowledge can support you throughout this challenging moment in history. With Lucy’s knowledge you will have the opportunity to place yourself in the best possible position to secure not a job but the perfect role for you.

You will leave this workshop knowing:

What an ideal CV looks, feels and reads like

How to deliver the best you on interview

How your personal brand makes ALL the difference

How to use NLP tools to get you into the best possible mindset

Please share this with any colleagues, friends or family that may need this support. Lucy’s aim is to be of service to as many people in the support staff community as possible.

About Lucy:

Passionate, fun and straight-talking, Lucy has become one of the business world’s popular motivational speakers. Lucy’s business journey as a Founder has seen her work as a TV presenter, Awards Judge and Leading Coach. She won the Female Speaker’s Award for Most Engaging Speaker at the Female Speaker’s Conference in 2019.

Alongside her fantastic knowledge base, Lucy’s level of experience enables her to give genuine insights into leadership, change and overcoming adversity.

With a 20-year career tracking the industry’s leading recruitment companies, Lucy founded C&C Search to redefine and elevate client and candidates’ recruitment experience.

Coming through a challenging personal time as a single mum, Lucy set out to re-align her career to her purpose-driven perspective, building a multi-million-pound business that allows her rapidly expanding team to fulfil their own career goals.

A champion for women in business, Lucy and the C&C team actively collaborate with other female-led businesses. A mentor to her team, Lucy believes encouraging teams holistically, and nurturing happy, engaged, market-leading talent has the most impact on a company’s success. With a focus on social consciousness and legacy, it’s this foundation that serves to empower, captivate and delight C&C’s clients as they grow their own businesses.

Recently awarded “Most Engaging Speaker” at the Female Speakers Conference & Awards, Lucy wishes to use her platform to encourage others to use their own voice. As a speaker,Lucy leaves an audience motivated, empowered and armed with tools to support a life and career that serves the individual better. Lucy also provides in-house training and key-note speeches for a wide variety of businesses including Lloyds, The Crown Estate, HIG Capital, Autonomous, League of Her Own, Canary Wharf PA Club, WeWork, Arma Partners, Miss Jones PA, Practically Perfect PA to name a few!

Watch and learn in your own time from our previously live recorded virtual events. New recordings available weekly. Discover our webinar playbacks here.